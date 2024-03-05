Peterborough Police Association new 5-year contract includes annual wage increases

Send this page to someone via email

Officers and civilian staff with the Peterborough Police Service have ratified a new five-year collective agreement that includes wage increases each year.

On Tuesday morning, the Peterborough Police Services Board and the Peterborough Police Association (PPA) announced the “successful conclusion” of contract talks and said both parties have ratified new five-year collective agreement for both sworn and civilian members.

The contract will run from Jan. 1, 2024, to Dec. 1, 2028.

Among the highlights include benefit enhancements to support employee wellness. As well, wage increases will increase 16 per cent over the five-year period with yearly increments as follows:

3 per cent in 2024

3.25 per cent in 2025

2.5 per cent in 2026

3.25 per cent in 2027

4 per cent in 2028

The deal also includes a three-year pilot project utilizing long-term occasional police officers. The parties say from Jan. 1, 2025, to Dec. 31, 2028, the project will aim to reduce overtime costs while “enhancing officer and public safety” by minimizing shift shortages.

The contract will also include temporary relief workers — a new civilian classification to allow hiring for overflow work and special projects.

Peterborough Police Services Board chairperson Mary ten Doeschate said the provisions complement work in the board’s 2024-2027 strategic plan that’s based on community feedback and focuses on community safety and members’ wellbeing.

She said the contract will “create stability” for the service while respecting market conditions. The board said the contract will help the police service retain and recruit “the best officers and police professionals for our community.”

“The board expresses their appreciation working with the Association, fostering a positive partnership,” she stated. “This positive outcome reflects the collaborative spirit that defines our dedication to maintaining a safe and secure community and our commitment to supporting our dedicated law enforcement professionals.

“We have heard from our community about the importance of safety and with this agreement, the community can feel confident that their police service will be properly staffed and resourced in order to meet the needs of our growing population.”

PPA president Jeff Chartier says the new contract is “reflective of parity” with other police services.

“The new contract is reflective of parity with our comparators and is a fair agreement to the members of the PPA, the service and the communities we serve,” he said. “The PPA would like to acknowledge the Police Services Board and Chief (Stuart) Betts for their commitment and dedication to the members of the PPA during the bargaining process, acknowledging the amazing work the civilian and uniform members perform every day to keep our communities safe.”

In December 2023, the service announced the city’s purchase of the former Calvary Pentecostal Church in the west end to be used as a second police station to complement its aging, cramped downtown station.

