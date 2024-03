Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are hoping the public can help identify a carjacking suspect.

The major crimes unit is looking into an incident that took place in the 200 block of Garry Street on Dec. 19, 2023, around 2:30 a.m. Police released a video of the incident Thursday in an effort to track down the suspect.

Major Crimes Unit are asking for the public’s assistance to identify a suspect involved in a carjacking on Dec 19, 2023, at approximately 2:30am near an establishment in the 200 block of Garry. Anyone with info please call 204-986-6219 or https://t.co/vlS2dpaUju pic.twitter.com/ZfCz29P7Ss — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) March 7, 2024

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).