Ontario family identified as victims in Nashville plane crash

The victims of a deadly Nashville plane crash have been identified as an Ontario family.

Global News has new details that the pilot Victor Dotsenko and his wife Rimma were on board, alongside their two 12-year-old boys and seven-year-old daughter.

Rimma was an employee of Regal Crest Homes in Vaughan, Ont.

In speaking with Global News, the company’s general manager described her as a wonderful person and employee, and were very sad to hear of her death. They added that the children had been to the office on several occasions.

Rimma’s workplace is not the only people remembering the family, with members of the Brampton Flying Club – where Dotsenko had a hanger – also remembering the man.

“He’s a very nice guy, very intelligent and like I said it’s affected all of us at the field here,” said flying club member Tony Starcevic. “We never want to lose somebody … It’s a terrible tragedy.”

The family lived in King Township, located about 50 km north of Toronto.

The town’s mayor, Steve Pellegrini, expressed condolences to the friends and relatives of the family Wednesday night, calling it a “heartbreaking and devastating loss” for the “tight-knit community.”

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent a representative to assist in the crash investigation being led by U.S. authorities.

— with files from Global News’ Sean O’Shea and The Canadian Press