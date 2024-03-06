Menu

Canada

U.S. officials probing cause of Nashville plane crash that killed 5 Canadians

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 6, 2024 7:28 am
Click to play video: '5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash'
5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash
WARNING: This video contains disturbing content. Viewer discretion is advised. 5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash
U.S. authorities continue to investigate a plane crash in Tennessee that killed five Canadians.

A single-engine plane crashed alongside a highway west of downtown Nashville on Monday, killing all five people aboard.

Investigator Aaron McCarter of the National Transportation Safety Board says the flight originated in Ontario and three of the passengers were children.

Click to play video: '5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash'
5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash

In a recording of radio transmissions, the pilot tells air traffic controllers that his engine has shut down, he has overflown John C. Tune airport and has circled around in an attempt to land.

A runway is cleared at the airport, but the pilot says the plane has already descended to 1,600 feet and that he’s too far away and isn’t going to make it.

Global Affairs Canada says it is aware of reports of the deaths of five Canadians in Tennessee but would not disclose any details due to privacy considerations.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says it has assigned a representative to the U.S.-led investigation.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

