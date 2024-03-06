City of Regina Mayor approved to travel to France in June with Royal Regina Rifles

Send this page to someone via email

Regina Mayor Sandra Masters has received the green light from city councillors for a trip to France in June.

The mayor would be going on the invitation of the mayors of the French town of Thue et Mue and municipality of Bretteville-l’Orgueilleuse, as well as the Royal Regina Rifles.

The Royal Regina Rifles will be hosting a 10-day Royal Regina Rifles Battlefield Tour of Honour to Europe in the beginning of June 2024, part of Operation Calvados.

“I’ve been requested to come over and represent the City of Regina in terms of supporting on a civic basis, as it relates to Operation Calvados, and a bronze statue being erected on the 80th anniversary of storming of the beaches,” Mayor Sandra Masters said.

Official city-related travel outside of North America must be approved by city council. Five city councilors voted in favour, while three voted against.

Ward 8 Coun. Shanon Zachidniak was one of the three against. Zachidniak said she wouldn’t be supporting this request because many people are struggling financially.

“I won’t be able to support this request at a time when folks are just struggling to make ends meet. I think we need to set an example by reining in our expenses as well,” said Zachidniak.

Masters argued for the trip’s important, saying supporting veterans is probably one of the most noble things that we can do, and remembering history is probably one of the smartest things we can do.

“Honouring those people from Regina and from southern Saskatchewan who gave their lives for no other reason than to fight oppression in the world and the fight against Nazi Germany,” Masters said.

“I think honouring our veterans is incredibly important.”

Expenses to be incurred include airfare, rail transportation, accommodations and meals. The estimated total cost is approximately $6,000. This will be covered by the City of Regina’s clerk’s office.

“I have a travel budget, and I have significant money left in my travel budget, as does the clerk’s office, which I think you heard would come out of the clerk’s office,” Masters said.

“And I’m more than prepared on my budget to share in the cost of that. But there’s no additional money outside of approved budgets that are already in place.”