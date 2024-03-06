Menu

Crime

Suspect caught on camera breaking menorah light fixture in the Beaches: police

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted March 6, 2024 9:13 pm
WATCH: Toronto police are turning to the public for assistance in identifying a suspect caught on camera breaking a menorah light fixture in the Beaches neighbourhood this week.
Toronto police are turning to the public for assistance with identifying a man who was caught on camera breaking a menorah light fixture in the city’s Beaches neighbourhood on the weekend.

On Wednesday, police released a video of the incident, which happened in the area of Queen Street East and Glen Manor Drive area, near Beech Avenue.

In the video, the suspect can be seen walking eastbound on the south side of Queen Street East. As he is walking, he stops in front of a light fixture in the shape of a menorah that was on the sidewalk. The man can be seen grabbing the light fixture and breaking it, before continuing eastbound.

The suspect is described as male between 20 and 30 years old, with a thin build, short black hair and black facial hair.

He was seen wearing a yellow hooded sweater, black jeans with chain on the right side, a white cloth hanging from his rear pants pocket and black running shoes.

In a post on X, Toronto city councillor Brad Bradford called the incident “vile and unacceptable” and “unwelcome in our city.”

Police are asking anyone with information to contact authorities at 416-808-3500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or www.222tips.com.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

