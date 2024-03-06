Regina Folk Festival on hold this year, revamping for 2025

The annual event that attracts thousands of people to Regina’s Victoria Park to listen to a variety of music artists is on hold until 2025.

The Regina Folk Festival (RFF) announced Wednesday that the event will be revamped.

“We’re going to be having a fallow year in order to focus on shoring up resources and revisioning the festival for a more sustainable future, given the post-pandemic economic realities for the event industry and arts organizations and just everyone,” said Amber Goodwyn, RFF artistic director.

“The economic impacts resulting from the pandemic can’t be underestimated. The entire sector is still feeling it, especially the live entertainment industry, where production costs have really inflated…. The production costs, the artist fees, everything has just gone up substantially. So, it’s really important for us to take some time to review the last two years of data.”

Goodwyn said their team and board of directors will be conducting a strategic review of every area of the festival, which will include strategic planning and reviewing the pandemic sales trends. The festival budget has been under $1 million.

Goodwyn said they will be looking for new additional sponsors and will also launch fundraising opportunities that will contribute to the future of the RFF.

“We’re going to start planning the 2025 festival in the fall,” she said. “So, we’re focusing a lot of time and energy on reviewing our operations, our organizational structure and the festival format in 2024.”

The Regina Folk Festival will celebrate its 53rd edition from Aug. 8 to 10, 2025, with an updated format “that is sustainable and reflective.”

Organizers said tickets purchased last year will be honoured for the 2025 festival.

In lieu of a festival, organizers said they will be presenting an extra special concert series throughout 2024.

“We’re scheming to bring you excellent experiences and look forward to swaying together soon,” the release read. “Keep in touch for upcoming announcements on this and other existing yearlong RFF initiatives!”