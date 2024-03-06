Woman robbed at gunpoint after stepping off bus in Kitchener: police

Send this page to someone via email

A woman stepped off a bus in Kitchener and was robbed at gunpoint on Monday night, according to Waterloo regional police.

They say the victim departed a Grand River Transit bus near Victoria Street South and Alice Avenue shortly after 8 p.m. and was approached by two masked men.

One of the men pulled out a gun and demanded the victim’s possessions, according to police.

They say after getting their hands on the victim’s stuff, the pair took off on foot.

There were no physical injuries reported to police.

Police described the suspects as being in their teens, with one wearing a red-and-white balaclava and shorts and the other dressed in a hoodie.