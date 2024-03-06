Family member accused of chiselling name off headstone in Ontario, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a new headstone found damaged at a cemetery east of Peterborough, Ont., has led to a family member being charged.

Peterborough County OPP say on Feb. 29 they received a call about damage to a headstone that had been purchased for future use.

Police say the headstone was placed at a cemetery in Asphodel-Norwood Township, about 30 kilometres east of Peterborough.

The headstone contained the names of a couple as well as names of family members, OPP report.

However, it’s alleged one person whose name was on the headstone did not want to be associated with the others on the marker.

The person charged allegedly went to the cemetery and chiselled their name off the headstone.

“This caused irreparable damage to the headstone which the owners reported to police,” OPP said.

Police arrested a31-year-old resident from Hastings, Ont., who was charged with mischief over $5,000.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough at a future date.

OPP said they will not release the name of the accused to protect the identity of the victims.