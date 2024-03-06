Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Family member accused of chiselling name off headstone in Ontario, police say

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 6, 2024 1:41 pm
1 min read
Tombstones damage View image in full screen
Tombstones are pictured in this file photo. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police say a new headstone found damaged at a cemetery east of Peterborough, Ont., has led to a family member being charged.

Peterborough County OPP say on Feb. 29 they received a call about damage to a headstone that had been purchased for future use.

Police say the headstone was placed at a cemetery in Asphodel-Norwood Township, about 30 kilometres east of Peterborough.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The headstone contained the names of a couple as well as names of family members, OPP report.

However, it’s alleged one person whose name was on the headstone did not want to be associated with the others on the marker.

The person charged allegedly went to the cemetery and chiselled their name off the headstone.

Story continues below advertisement

“This caused irreparable damage to the headstone which the owners reported to police,” OPP said.

Police arrested a31-year-old resident from Hastings, Ont., who was charged with mischief over $5,000.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough at a future date.

OPP said they will not release the name of the accused to protect the identity of the victims.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices