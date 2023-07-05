Menu

Crime

House arrest for Ontario woman who vandalized hundreds of gravestones

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted July 5, 2023 2:42 pm
A woman who defaced hundreds of gravestones in the Belleville, Ont., area was sentenced to house arrest and community service Wednesday. View image in full screen
A woman who defaced hundreds of gravestones in the Belleville, Ont., area was sentenced to house arrest and community service Wednesday. Global News
A woman who vandalized hundreds gravestones at various cemeteries in the Belleville, Ont., region was sentenced Wednesday.

According to Lee Burgess, Crown counsel in the case, 21-year-old Megan Lee, also known as Wild, appeared in a Belleville court Wednesday, where she was sentenced to six months of house arrest, then six months of curfew and two years of probation.

Burgess says Justice Stephen Hunter announced in court the severity of the crimes called for jail time, but the justice opted for house arrest due to Lee’s multiple psychological issues and her need for treatment.

Community rallies to help clean up cemetery vandalism in Belleville & Quinte West

Lee must also perform 120 hours of community service. Hunter suggested she perform her community service at the cemeteries she vandalized, but otherwise, she is not allowed to attend any of the affected locations.

The 21-year-old vandalized more than 900 gravestones across various cemeteries in Belleville and Quinte West in late 2021.

She was arrested in early 2023 and charged with six counts of mischief over $5,000 and two counts of mischief under $5,000. She pleaded guilty to those charges in May.

BellevilleQuinte WestCemetery vandalismBelleville cemeterybelleville gravestone vandalismcemetery vandalism quintegrave vandalismgravestone vandalismQuinte gravestone vandalism
