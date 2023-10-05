Menu

Crime

Headstones toppled, wall sprayed at cemetery in Apsley: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 5, 2023 4:08 pm
A retaining wall at Union Cemetery in Apsley, Ont., was found spray-painted in late September. OPP say 24 headstones were also tipped over. View image in full screen
A retaining wall at Union Cemetery in Apsley, Ont., was found spray-painted in late September. OPP say 24 headstones were also tipped over. North Kawartha Township Mayor Carolyn Amyotte
OPP are investigating after 24 headstones were pushed over at a cemetery in the village of Apsley, Ont., north of Peterborough last month.

According to Peterborough County OPP, on Sept. 25, officers responded to the mischief at the Union Cemetery in the village.

Several residents and the North Kawartha Fire Department helped restore the headstones to their upright position.

“It was reported that although most headstones only needed to be up righted, damage was found to some of the headstones,” OPP said on Thursday.

North Kawartha Township Mayor Carolyn Amyotte also reported that a retaining wall at the cemetery had been spray-painted.

Playground damaged

OPP say the weekend prior, damage was found to some playground equipment at the Compass Early Learning and Care daycare adjacent to the Central Public School.

“It was reported that a canopy was ripped down as well as mischief to a kid’s climber as well as toys belonging to the daycare,” police stated.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call OPP at 705-742-0401, the non-emergency line (888) 310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.

