Regina’s new facility dog aims to help victims of crime by offering companionship

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service has a new accredited facility dog at the Regina Children’s Justice Centre to assist victims and witnesses in the community.

Sinclair is a Pacific Assistance Dogs Society (PADS) certified assistance dog taking over for PADS Merlot, who retired in 2023.

PADS Sinclair has been working in the community since December 2023. Sgt. Kyla Young says he has already made an impact.

“He has already assisted in numerous investigations where because of his calming presence, has made it a little bit easier on victims and/or witnesses of crime or trauma,” Young said.

Sinclair started his training with PADS at eight weeks old and has 1,200 hours of training under his paws.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

He will be helping as a companion during police investigations, assisting children at hospitals who are victims of child abuse and helping vulnerable adults during medical examinations. He can also help people testifying in court.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen The Regina Police Service announced its new accredited assistance facility dog, Sinclair. Global News/ Stewart Manhas

View image in full screen The Regina Police Service announced its new accredited assistance facility dog, Sinclair. Global News/ Stewart Manhas