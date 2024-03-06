Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Regina’s new facility dog aims to help victims of crime by offering companionship

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted March 6, 2024 1:37 pm
1 min read
The Regina Police Service announced its new accredited assistance facility dog, Sinclair. View image in full screen
The Regina Police Service announced its new accredited assistance facility dog, Sinclair. Global News/ Stewart Manhas
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Regina Police Service has a new accredited facility dog at the Regina Children’s Justice Centre to assist victims and witnesses in the community.

Sinclair is a Pacific Assistance Dogs Society (PADS) certified assistance dog taking over for PADS Merlot, who retired in 2023.

PADS Sinclair has been working in the community since December 2023. Sgt. Kyla Young says he has already made an impact.

“He has already assisted in numerous investigations where because of his calming presence, has made it a little bit easier on victims and/or witnesses of crime or trauma,” Young said.

Sinclair started his training with PADS at eight weeks old and has 1,200 hours of training under his paws.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

He will be helping as a companion during police investigations, assisting children at hospitals who are victims of child abuse and helping vulnerable adults during medical examinations. He can also help people testifying in court.

Story continues below advertisement
The Regina Police Service announced its new accredited assistance facility dog, Sinclair. View image in full screen
The Regina Police Service announced its new accredited assistance facility dog, Sinclair. Global News/ Stewart Manhas
The Regina Police Service announced its new accredited assistance facility dog, Sinclair. View image in full screen
The Regina Police Service announced its new accredited assistance facility dog, Sinclair. Global News/ Stewart Manhas
The Regina Police Service announced its new accredited assistance facility dog, Sinclair. View image in full screen
The Regina Police Service announced its new accredited assistance facility dog, Sinclair. Global News/ Stewart Manhas
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices