Man injured during shooting Tuesday in Kitchener: police

A man was believed to be injured during an shooting Tuesday night in Kitchener, according to Waterloo Regional Police.
Officers were dispatched to Wilson Avenue and Kingsway Drive on Tuesday at around 9:40 p.m. after gunshots were reported, a release said.
The officers soon discovered that local businesses had been damaged during the incident, and that one person had been injured.
On X, police said that a man had been injured and had left before the officers arrived. The nature and cause of the injuries were unclear.
“Multiple involved parties remain outstanding at this time,” the tweet read.
Police also noted that investigators believed a white Dodge Durango was involved in the shooting.
They believe this was a targeted incident and that there is no further threat to public safety.
