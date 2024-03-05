Menu

Fire

Fire burns at apartment building on Toronto Street

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted March 5, 2024 7:40 pm
1 min read
Fire burns at apartment building on Toronto Street - image
Katherine Dornian/Global News
A massive fire broke out at an apartment building on Toronto Street Tuesday afternoon.

Flames could be seen shooting out of the roof of the structure, as fire crews battled it using aerial trucks.

There is no word on any injuries or how many people have been impacted on the fire.

Manitoba Hydro says 200 customers have lost power due to the fire and there is no timeline on when it will be restored.

Global News did spot a bus near the fire where several evacuees were gathering.

This is a developing story..

