Fire burns at apartment building on Toronto Street

A massive fire broke out at an apartment building on Toronto Street Tuesday afternoon.

Flames could be seen shooting out of the roof of the structure, as fire crews battled it using aerial trucks.

TRAFFIC ALERT: TORONTO ST. FIRE.

Eastbound curb lane and partial middle lane of Notre Dame is closed due to a fire in the 700 block of Toronto St. Please use alternate routes, and expect delays for eastbound Notre Dame.#Winnipeg #WPGTraffic #WpgTMC pic.twitter.com/RkI6Eyr0UI — Winnipeg TMC (@WinnipegTMC) March 5, 2024

There is no word on any injuries or how many people have been impacted on the fire.

Manitoba Hydro says 200 customers have lost power due to the fire and there is no timeline on when it will be restored.

Global News did spot a bus near the fire where several evacuees were gathering.

This is a developing story..