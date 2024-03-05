Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police arrest 2 after several garage burglaries in Rossmere neighbourhood

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted March 5, 2024 4:53 pm
1 min read
A man in handcuffs.
A man in handcuffs. Getty Images
Winnipeg police have arrested two men after several garage burglaries in the Rossmere neighbourhood.

Police say on Monday at 3:50 a.m. two garage break-ins were reported in the 100 block of Hazell Dell Avenue.

A foot trail led attending officers to the 100 block of Dunrobin, where a vehicle window was smashed out. Officers kept following the trail and ended up in the 300 block of Melbourne Avenue, where a bike and additional stolen property were found.

Police say the suspects were tracked through a schoolyard, where more property was found. The track continued to the 200 block of Gordon Avenue, where the two suspects were found at a residence and placed under arrest.

Further investigation shows an earlier break-in occurred at a garage in the 100 block of Linden Avenue, where bikes had been stolen.

A 31-year-old man and a 30-year-old man, both from Winnipeg, have been arrested and are facing multiple theft charges.

