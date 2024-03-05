Winnipeg police arrest 2 after several garage burglaries in Rossmere neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have arrested two men after several garage burglaries in the Rossmere neighbourhood.

Police say on Monday at 3:50 a.m. two garage break-ins were reported in the 100 block of Hazell Dell Avenue.

A foot trail led attending officers to the 100 block of Dunrobin, where a vehicle window was smashed out. Officers kept following the trail and ended up in the 300 block of Melbourne Avenue, where a bike and additional stolen property were found.

Police say the suspects were tracked through a schoolyard, where more property was found. The track continued to the 200 block of Gordon Avenue, where the two suspects were found at a residence and placed under arrest.

Further investigation shows an earlier break-in occurred at a garage in the 100 block of Linden Avenue, where bikes had been stolen.

A 31-year-old man and a 30-year-old man, both from Winnipeg, have been arrested and are facing multiple theft charges.