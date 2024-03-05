Edmonton City Hall shooting: Police to speak to media about terrorism charges

Send this page to someone via email

Officials with the RCMP and the Edmonton Police Service will speak to reporters on Tuesday about terrorism-related charges being laid against a man accused of firing a gun inside Edmonton City Hall in January.

On Monday, the RCMP announced that 28-year-old Bezhani Sarvar was charged with counselling commission of a terrorism offence and possession of property for terrorist purposes.

Police said said those charges are in conjunction with nine others that constitute terrorism offences, including intentionally or recklessly causing damage by fire or explosion to property knowing the property was inhabited, intentionally possessing incendiary material while committing an indictable offence, using a firearm while committing an indictable offence and intentionally discharging a firearm while being reckless as to the life and safety of another person.

Sarvar is also charged with two counts of possessing a prohibited device, mischief, carrying a concealed weapon and possessing a weapon for the purpose of committing an offence.

The EPS had previously announced six charges against Sarvar, including arson, possessing incendiary material and recklessly discharging a firearm.

Sarvar remains in custody at the Calgary Remand Centre. He had been scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday but that appearance was put over to March 15.

Nobody was physically injured in the violence that unfolded at city hall on Jan. 23.

Several city councillors, staff, members of the media and elementary students were inside city hall when shots rang out that day.

Police have said the incident began just before 10:20 a.m. when a man came into city hall through the parkade and walked through the building with a gun. They said he fired shots, mostly on the second floor, and threw an incendiary device.

The man was arrested quickly and police believe he acted alone.

Sarvar had worked as a security guard prior to his arrest.

The day after the shooting, the Canadian Corps of Commissionaires confirmed he had been an employee since 2019 and was “assigned to a variety of locations within the Edmonton area but was never assigned to the security detail at city hall.”

Security video of a man inside city hall who fired shots showed he was wearing a Commissionaires security jacket, a vest and a security shirt.

In a video posted to social media, which appeared to have been posted the morning of the shooting and which has since been deleted from YouTube, Sarvar was seen sitting in a vehicle and talking about completing a mission. In the video, he listed a wide range of concerns about the cost of living, the housing crisis, immigration and other issues.

In the video, the accused also speaks about “genocide in Gaza” and speaks out against “anyone that is destabilizing other countries.”

Global News has confirmed Sarvar lived in Edmonton with his wife and their children.

Edmonton City Hall remains closed to the public as city officials make decisions on how to implement security changes at the building, though staff have been allowed to return to work and the media is allowed inside.

The police news conference on Tuesday is scheduled to begin at Alberta RCMP headquarters at 1 p.m. local time. Global News plans to livestream the news conference in this post.

–with files from The Canadian Press