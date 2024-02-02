Mayor, some staff returning to Edmonton City Hall next week after shooting closed building

Send this page to someone via email

Three days after the city said it didn’t know when anyone would be able to return to Edmonton City Hall because of a shooting last month, it has now announced some staff will begin to return to work.

Mayor Amarjeet Sohi, a few city councillors and some municipal staff will begin to return to city hall on Monday morning, the city announced Friday afternoon.

Their return comes as repairs continue after a gunman ran through the building, firing bullets and setting off Molotov cocktails on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

The city said Friday temporary arrangements are in place, but repairs are not complete.

For example, wooden panels are covering where eventually glass panels will be re-installed. The city provided an example picture from the top of the staircase coming out of council chambers on the second floor.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Wood panels cover spaces where glass panels were shot out during a shooting at Edmonton City Hall in January 2024. Supplied: City of Edmonton

View image in full screen Restoration crews work to repair damage inside Edmonton City Hall Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, one day after a shooting inside the building. Courtesy, City of Edmonton

The building remains closed to the public, and the parkade remains closed to both staff and the public.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

City staff who work in the building are being given the opportunity to return to their work stations if they feel comfortable doing so, the city said.

Story continues below advertisement

“This building is the heart of city governance and I feel good to be back,” Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said in a statement. “I am pleased that we are making decisions in virtual council meetings, and continuing the work of governance.”

2:02 Edmonton City Hall shooting suspect appears in court

While repairs are underway, a security review of the building is also underway and Edmonton is reaching out to other cities to see what works well in their jurisdictions. Existing risks and access will be part of the assessment.

The Edmonton Police Service confirmed it is involved in that process but other than police, the city wouldn’t say who else is involved in the review.

In the weeks ahead, the city said it will consider any adjustments recommended by the continuing review of security measures related to public access and make additional decisions.

Story continues below advertisement

No one was physically injured in the incident, but the shooting left many shaken. The city said it is taking a voluntary, phased and flexible approach to support staff, who have been working from home since the shooting.

“We are meeting staff where they are at, and managing risk by proceeding cautiously,” said City Manager Andre Corbould.

2:05 Security experts weighs in on security following Edmonton City Hall shooting

It’s not known when the general public will be allowed back inside the building in downtown Edmonton.

Bezhani Sarvar, 28, has been charged with reckless discharge of a firearm into place, using, placing or throwing an explosive substance, arson to property, possessing incendiary material, use of a firearm while committing an offence and careless use of a firearm in connection with the incident.