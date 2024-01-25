Edmonton City Hall shooting suspect makes first court appearance

Send this page to someone via email

A 28-year-old man accused of firing a gun inside Edmonton City Hall this week wore an orange jumpsuit when he appeared in court via CCTV from the Edmonton Remand Centre on Thursday.

Bezhani Sarvar is accused of bringing a gun into city hall on Tuesday — shooting several rounds randomly — and throwing a Molotov cocktail.

The building was put into lockdown but no one was physically injured.

An unarmed commissionaire who works security at city hall detained the suspect.

Sarvar is charged with reckless arson in an occupied property, possessing incendiary materials, use of a firearm while committing an offence, careless use of a firearm, throwing an explosive substance and discharging a firearm into a building.

Police said late Wednesday afternoon that an initial charge of knowingly possessing an unauthorized firearm was going to be dropped.

David Ibrahim appeared as Sarvar’s lawyer Thursday but said he is unsure whether he will remain in the position.

Ibrahim asked the judge to put the matter over for a week so that Crown prosecutors can provide him with a bail package.

Speaking to media after the appearance, Ibrahim said he has been in contact with the suspect’s brother-in-law and his father. Both reside in Edmonton.

He said he couldn’t speak to Sarvar’s state of mind at the moment and would not comment on whether two apparent manifesto videos which have surfaced on social media were made by Savar.

Ibrahim said he had heard about what happened at city hall but would not share his thoughts on the shooting.

When asked whether he hoped to get his client bail next week, he said “that’s always the goal.”

The Canadian Corps of Commissionaires confirmed Sarvar worked with them as a security guard since 2019 but that he was never assigned to city hall.

The suspect was wearing a security uniform at the time of the shooting.

Police have not commented on a possible motive.

Sarvar will remain in custody until his next appearance on Friday, Feb. 2.\