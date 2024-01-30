Edmonton city hall to remain closed indefinitely amid repairs, security review

Send this page to someone via email

It’s not known when Edmonton City Hall will reopen after a gunman ran through the building, firing bullets and setting off Molotov cocktails.

Mayor Amarjeet Sohi and city manager Andre Corbould held a news conference Tuesday, one week after the violence took place, saying repairs must first be finished and then a security review completed.

On Tuesday, Jan. 23, an armed gunman entered the city building and opened fire, shattering glass and shooting the ceiling, walls and windows.

The suspect also lit several incendiary devices, believed to be Molotov cocktails, causing a small fire outside an elevator and leaving scorch marks on the marble stairs of the main atrium.

0:57 RAW VIDEO: Gunman fires bullets inside Edmonton City Hall

No one was physically injured in the incident, but the shooting left many shaken. City hall, including the underground parkade where the shooter is believed to have come up from, remains closed.

Story continues below advertisement

“Staff will come back to the building when they’re ready,” Corbould said, noting many worked remotely during the pandemic already. “So we’re very agile and flexible in that way for now.”

“This has been difficult. And we are choosing to prioritize the well-being of our staff.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "This has been difficult. And we are choosing to prioritize the well-being of our staff."

The news conference happened in the doorway of city hall, with reporters and photographers outside behind a roped-off entrance and a highly visible security presence.

“City hall remains closed at this point in time, because we want to do the deliberate work that’s required, to make the decisions we need to make about what the future will look like,” Corbould said when asked about the message it sent.

“I’m not afraid, but I’m very deliberate,” he added.

View image in full screen A news conference was held in the doorway of Edmonton City Hall on Tuesday, January 30, 2024. Global News

Front-line services remain largely uninterrupted, the city said, but psychological supports have been brought in for the staff impacted by the shooting and their families.

Story continues below advertisement

Corbould said more than 20 carpenters, painters, locksmiths, electricians, inspectors, custodial staff and staff from the city’s fabrication shop have stepped up to repair the damage done at city hall.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Glass panels have been replaced by temporary barriers and the city said many walls, floors, carpets and doorways have been repaired.

“Things that were burned are being cleaned, things that were damaged are being repaired and things that are broken are being replaced. The team is working really hard to ensure the city hall is a place to be proud of,” he said.

2:46 Staffers act heroically during Edmonton City Hall shooting

The cost of the repairs is not yet known, he said, adding the extent of the damage done wasn’t immediately apparent. Corbould gave the example of a glass bannister panel replacement that ended up being a cumbersome process.

Story continues below advertisement

“Those glass walls are not just sitting on the ground. In fact, they’re slid down seven inches into a trench that keeps them solid. And because of the damage, it broke at floor level. So we actually had folks on their hands and knees drilling out that seven inches down, every inch or so and painstakingly taking that glass out with shop vacs and other things.”

Corbould said that’s just one example of the intricate work required to restore city hall before it’s safe for the general public to enter again.

1:32 Edmonton City Hall shooting suspect was a security guard, released manifestos

Given the building is three decades old, some materials will take more time to source and bring in, he said.

While repairs are underway, a security review of the building is underway and Edmonton is reaching out to other cities to see what works well in their jurisdiction. Existing risks and access will be part of the assessment.

Story continues below advertisement

“The reality is, the condition in the building has changed based on what’s happened. And we’re taking a look at how this building needs to change as well,” Corbould said.

“Other cities have gone through things like this. And so we want to get the best learnings we can from others. And we’re going to we’re not afraid to ask for outside help.”

2:05 Security experts weighs in on security following Edmonton City Hall shooting

The Edmonton Police Service confirmed it is involved in that process but other than police, the city wouldn’t say who else is involved in the review.

The city said it is committed to keeping the building a public space, but with increased security.

“We want to make sure that when this place is open, Edmontonians can walk in with confidence that this council, this administration, has taken steps to ensure their safety,” Sohi said.

Story continues below advertisement

The city’s said its executive leadership team is meeting virtually, and will continue to make decisions about managing the corporation.

Council committees will resume virtually on Monday, Feb. 5, after they were cancelled this week in the wake of the shooting at city hall.

“We presented a plan to council’s agenda review committee (tuesday) morning that will get all decisions back on council agendas no later than the 23rd of February,” Corbould said.

Agendas for public hearings will come out later this week.

Bezhani Sarvar, 28, has been charged with reckless discharge of a firearm into place, using, placing or throwing an explosive substance, arson to property, possessing incendiary material, use of a firearm while committing an offence and careless use of a firearm in connection with the incident.