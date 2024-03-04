Edmonton City Hall shooting investigation results in terrorism charges

Send this page to someone via email

A 28-year-old man who had already been facing charges in connection with a shooting at Edmonton City Hall in January now also faces a pair of terrorism-related charges.

On Monday, the RCMP said Bezhani Sarvar has been charged with counselling commission of terrorism offence and possession of property for terrorist purposes.

“These charges are in conjunction with the following charges which also constitute terrorism offences pursuant to sections 2, 83.01(1)(b) and 83.27 of the Criminal Code of Canada:

· Intentionally or recklessly cause damage by fire or explosion to property, knowing the property was inhabited contrary to section 433(a) of the Criminal Code;

· Intentionally possess incendiary material while committing an indictable offence contrary to section 436.1 of the Criminal Code;

· Use of a firearm while committing an indictable offence contrary to section 85(1)(a) of the Criminal Code;

· Intentional discharge of a firearm while being reckless as to the life and safety of another person contrary to section 244.2(1)(b) of the Criminal Code;

· Possession of a prohibited device contrary to section 92(2) of the Criminal Code (x2);

· Mischief contrary to section 430(1)(a) of the Criminal Code;

· Carrying a concealed weapon contrary to section 90(1) of the Criminal Code; and,

· Possession of weapon for the purpose of committing an offence contrary to section 88(1) of the Criminal Code.”

Sarvar remains in custody at the Calgary Remand Centre and his next scheduled court appearance is Tuesday.

Nobody was physically injured in the violence that unfolded at city hall on Jan. 23.

Several city councillors, staff, members of the media and elementary students were inside city hall when shots rang out that day.

Several city councillors, staff, members of the media and elementary students were inside city hall when shots rang out that day.

Police have said the incident began just before 10:20 a.m. when a man came into city hall through the parkade and walked through the building with a gun. They said he fired shots, mostly on the second floor, and threw a Molotov cocktail.

The man was arrested quickly and police believe he acted alone.

More to come…