Secondary school contract teachers ratify deal with Peterborough public board

A new collective agreement has been ratified between secondary school contract teachers and the Peterborough, Ont.-based Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board.

Both the public school board and the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) District 14 announced the ratification on Tuesday.

Approximately 700 secondary teachers had been without a collective agreement since Aug. 31, 2022, according to the union.

A tentative agreement had been reached in late January 2024.

“The teachers of District 14 have voted for stability in our system. Our membership has agreed to support this collective agreement to move forward and meet the needs of our students,” said Dave Warda, OSSTF District 14 president. “Teachers in all our KPR secondary schools appreciate that these negotiations are done and are even more focused on preparing our youth for their future in work opportunities, post-secondary studies and community involvement.”

The school board includes 86 schools (73 elementary and 13 secondary) in Peterborough, Peterborough County, Northumberland County, the Municipality of Clarington and the city of Quinte West/Murray Ward.

“We are very pleased that we have been able to come to an agreement that meets the needs of both parties and reflects the dedication and excellence of our secondary teaching staff,” school board chairperson Jaine Klassen Jeninga said. “This agreement is a testament to the collaborative, respectful and student-focused discussions that are always at the core of our work together.”