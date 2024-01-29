Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board inks new deals with contract teachers

Send this page to someone via email

The Peterborough, Ont., based Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board reports it has reached tentative deals on new collective agreements for both secondary and elementary contract teachers.

The public school board said both contract teacher groups had been without collective agreements since Aug. 31, 2022. Both new collective agreements, which are subject to ratification, will be effective from Sept. 1, 2022, to Aug. 31, 2026.

The board said it has approximately 700 contract secondary teachers and 1,500 contract elementary teachers.

Details of the tentative agreement remain confidential until ratification by all parties.

Dave Warda, president of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation District 14, said reaching the agreement was a “long process.”

“We started bargaining locally in December of 2022,” Warda said. “However, unlike provincial level negotiations, we were able to discuss substantial issues and seek collaborative solutions that will improve working conditions for teacher members and learning conditions for students. We certainly appreciate the professional relationship that was deepened on both sides of the table.”

He said the “lengthy and productive discussions” have led to a “deeper understanding” of issues and concerns for contract teachers.

“We are looking forward to presenting this tentative agreement to our membership and to moving forward with our ratification process,” he said.

Jaine Klassen Jeniga, school board chairperson, said the board “greatly values” the “positive and collaborative” approach during the collective agreement discussions.

“Secondary school teachers support student achievement, success and well-being in so many ways, and we are excited to move forward together towards even greater success for all,” she said.

David Berger, president of the Kawartha Pine Ridge local of Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario, echoed Warda’s sentiments of the “lengthy” contract talks.

“This was a lengthy process of negotiations and we are pleased with the agreement we are now bringing to our members,” Berger said. “We see substantial gains that will have a positive impact on both our members’ working conditions and our students’ learning conditions.”

Jengia said the board is also “very pleased” to reach the tentative new agreement with its elementary contract teachers.

“Elementary school teachers play an integral role in supporting successful futures for students,” she said. “We continue to greatly appreciate and value their passion and dedication for student achievement, success and well-being.”

ETFO notes negotiations are continuing with the local occasional teaching unions.

The school board, headquartered in Peterborough, includes 93 schools (elementary, and secondary) in Peterborough, Peterborough County, Northumberland County and Durham Region.