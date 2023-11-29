Port Hope, Ont., teacher wins Prime Minister’s Award for Teaching Excellence

Send this page to someone via email

A high school teacher in Port Hope, Ont., has been recognized nationally with the Prime Minister’s Award for Teaching Excellence.

During Tuesday’s board meeting, trustees with the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board presented Port Hope High School teacher Karen Watson with an accolade in recognition of her award, specifically in the area of student success, leadership and community involvement. Watson received a certificate of achievement.

Incredibly pleased to congratulate and celebrate @PortHopeHS Teacher Karen Watson last evening as a recipient of the Prime Minister’s Award for Teaching Excellence! #WeAreKPR pic.twitter.com/VikxX14v1C — KPRDSB (@kprschools) November 29, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

Launched in 1994, the Prime Minister’s Awards for Teaching Excellence is administered by the Innovation, Science and Economic Development on behalf of the Prime Minister, in partnership with Indigenous Services Canada. More than 1,800 elementary and secondary teachers have been honoured, highlighting “leadership and exemplary teaching practices”

Watson was nominated for her more than two decades of teaching at PHHS, focusing on Grades 9-12 while teaching math, physical education, special education, geography, business, civics/careers, cooperative education and E-learning.

“KPR staff are world-class leaders in education, and tonight we are very pleased to congratulate Karen on the national recognition of her professional accomplishments and dedication to students and the Port Hope community,” stated Jaine Klassen Jeninga, school board chairperson. “Her passion and commitment to helping students find success and make a difference in their communities, now and into the future, is a gift that she brings to school every day.”

Watson’s online award profile describes her as being a teacher who is “all about creative learning, innovative and exemplary teaching, leadership and community involvement.”

Among the physical education side, Watson is known at the school for creating the annual Spartan Race Field Day. She also spurred the creation of a baseball team and two beach volleyball courts at the school.

1:27 Port Hope High School Spartan Race

“We applaud and celebrate Karen for this honour that is so richly deserved, and the success that she continues to make possible for our students,” said Rita Russo, KPRDSB’s Director of Education.