Student overflow prompts program changes at Peterborough’s Kaawaate East City P.S.

Surging school enrolment has prompted program changes beginning in September at Kaawaate East City Public School in Peterborough, Ont.

During Tuesday’s meeting, trustees with the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board approved a resource committee’s multiple recommendations to address pressures from student overcapacity at the elementary school.

Among the changes effective September 2024 include:

The school will become a junior kindergarten to Grade 6 dual-track school, changing from Grade 8 dual track, with Grades 7-8 English stream.

Grades 7-9 French immersion students will attend Adam Scott Intermediate School

The board says it’s expected this September the school will be at 125 per cent of existing capacity with 847 expected students. The school currently only has a capacity for 675 students.

The board anticipates the space challenges will continue over the next decade as growth continues in Peterborough and Peterborough County.

“These are always among the most difficult decisions that come before the board,” stated board chairperson Jaine Klassen Jeninga.

“We continue to experience significant growth in schools across our board, and our planning to accommodate and manage available space within our schools is ongoing.”

Administration anticipates that by 2025, space utilization within KPR elementary schools will be over 100 per cent of available capacity. By 2030, space utilization in the secondary panel will also be over 100 per cent of available capacity.

“We want to acknowledge, with appreciation, the feedback and input we received from families impacted by these changes as part of our consultation on this plan,” said Rita Russo, the school board’s director of education.

“We are committed to developing a strong transition plan to support these students, and ultimately believe that this path forward will enhance the educational experience of these students impacted by providing them with access to a well-established French immersion program in an intermediate school setting that also offers a broad range of extra-curricular experiences to enhance their learning experience.”

Russo also noted a plan to identify long-term strategies to manage growth in the region.

“While we will consider all areas of the board, in turn, on a regional basis, we will be moving forward this spring in the Peterborough area to look at elementary school boundaries and family of school groupings to develop and identify long-term strategies to manage growth in these school communities.”