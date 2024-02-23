Menu

Education

Occasional secondary school teachers, Peterborough-area public board ink new deal

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 23, 2024 1:47 pm
1 min read
Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board considering student redistribution amid 'critical overcrowding'
Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board considering student redistribution amid ‘critical overcrowding’
RELATED: The Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board is dealing with major overcapacity in some of its schools. The board's administration is now looking at ways to remedy the situation. Sam Houpt reports that it could lead to some changes for students next school year – Nov 13, 2023
Occasional secondary school teachers with the Peterborough, Ont., based public school board have reached a tentative new collective agreement.

On Friday, the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board and the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation’s (OSSTF) District 14 Occasional Teachers announced they have tentatively agreed on a new collective agreement for occasional secondary teachers.

The deal, if ratified, will be effective Sept. 1, 2022 to Aug. 31, 2026.

The deal impacts approximately 400 occasional secondary teachers within the school board which serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Northumberland County and parts of Durham region.

“This round of bargaining with Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board was both positive and collaborative,” stated Erin Leonard, president of District 14. “There is a profound understanding of the current needs of the education system and of secondary occasional teachers. I am proud to bring this tentative agreement to my membership for ratification.”

School board chairperson Jaine Klassen Jeninga says the board is pleased to reach the tentative new agreement.

“Occasional secondary school teaching staff have a critical role in our school system, and they support students in so many ways,” she said. “We appreciate their dedication and look forward to continuing to work together to support success for all students.”

Details of the tentative agreement remain confidential until ratification by both parties.

