Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Just for Laughs cancels Montreal comedy festival, seeks creditor protection

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 5, 2024 10:34 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning headlines: March 5, 2024'
Global News Morning headlines: March 5, 2024
Brayden Jagger Haines has the Global News Morning headlines for Tuesday, March 5, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Montreal company that operates the Just for Laughs comedy festival has cancelled this year’s edition as it seeks to avoid bankruptcy.

Groupe Juste pour rire Inc. said in a news release that it is seeking protection from its creditors as it begins formal restructuring under Canada’s Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The company says in a news release today that it plans to continue operations “in a scaled-down format” as it restructures and that it hopes the festival will return in 2025.

Tickets for the French and English language comedy festivals in Montreal this summer remained on sale on the company’s website this morning.

Trending Now

Just pour rire, which held its first Montreal festival in 1983, blames the pandemic, inflation and the changing entertainment industry for its financial challenges.

It says it is looking for investors or to sell parts of its business.

Advertisement
More on Entertainment
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices