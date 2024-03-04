Calgary’s iconic Eau Claire Market to close May 31, demolished in July

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary’s iconic Eau Claire Market will close on May 31 to make way for the construction of the Green Line LRT station and allow for future redevelopment in the area.

In a release on Monday, Harvard Developments said the building will be handed over to the City of Calgary on June 1 for the future Eau Claire Green Line LRT station.

Joey Eau Claire and Local Public Eatery will continue to operate, the company said, along with a section of the south surface parking lot.

Demolition of the mall is anticipated to begin in July and be completed later in the fall. The main construction of Phase 1 of the Green Line is “on track” to begin later this year, the development company said.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The closure of the mall and the partnership with Harvard Developments were announced by the city in January last year, which included purchases of the land for the station and the lease of additional land for use during the construction period.

Story continues below advertisement

The City of Calgary said at the time it reached an agreement with Harvard Developments to acquire the land for a future underground station at 2 Avenue S.W.

Harvard Developments is a real estate company that owns the Eau Claire Market Shopping Centre.

“The closure marks the end of an era for Eau Claire Market, which has served as an eclectic hub for shopping, entertainment, and community events since its arrival in 1993,” said Harvard Developments in an emailed news release on Monday.

“The addition of the future Green Line Station is expected to be a catalyst for the site; supporting Harvard Developments’ plan to transform it into a mixed-use, transit-oriented area that aligns with the growth strategy of downtown Calgary.”

A farewell party at Eau Claire Market is being planned for May 11 and will be an opportunity for Calgarians to say goodbye to the mall.

“As we bid farewell to the Eau Claire Market building, we know it marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the area,” said Rosanne Hill Blaisdell, president and CEO of Harvard Developments.

“With the city’s recent significant investment in the Eau Claire Plaza and the impact of the Green Line, our redevelopment of this property will result in a vibrant, revitalized place in the heart of the downtown.”