Leduc County man, 43, dies in snowmobile crash south of Edmonton

A man from south of Edmonton died in a snomobile crash over the weekend.

On Saturday, March 2, Thorsby RCMP said officers were called to an off-road single-vehicle collision near Range Road 10 in Leduc County. RCMP called the crash “serious.”

When police arrived, emergency medical services was already on scene treating the victim.

The 43-year-old man who lived in Leduc County was pronounced dead on scene.

RCMP said the man was travelling at a high speed through a wooded area when the snowmobile crashed.

Thorsby RCMP officers are notifying the victim’s family and his name was not released.