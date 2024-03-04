Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Leduc County man, 43, dies in snowmobile crash south of Edmonton

By Nicole Siemens Global News
Posted March 4, 2024 3:54 pm
1 min read
Four snowmobilers on a trail View image in full screen
File photo of snowmobilers on a trail in Ontario in January 2021. Fred Thornhill/ The Canadian Pre4ss
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man from south of Edmonton died in a snomobile crash over the weekend.

On Saturday, March 2, Thorsby RCMP said officers were called to an off-road single-vehicle collision near Range Road 10 in Leduc County. RCMP called the crash “serious.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

When police  arrived, emergency medical services was already on scene treating the victim.

The 43-year-old man who lived in Leduc County was pronounced dead on scene.

Trending Now

RCMP said the man was travelling at a high speed through a wooded area when the snowmobile crashed.

Thorsby RCMP officers are notifying the victim’s family and his name was not released.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices