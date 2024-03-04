Winnipeg police apprehend suspect after stabbing in downtown skywalks

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they have arrested a man after a stabbing in a downtown skywalk on Sunday.

At 2:45 p.m. police were made aware of an injured man in the downtown skywalks.

Attending officers found a 44-year-old man who was suffering from an upper-body stabbing injury. He was given emergency medical care and then taken to the hospital in unstable condition, where he was later upgraded to stable.

Officers say a passerby told them about the man who had been stabbed and it was later discovered that this passerby was the suspect.

Officers went up to the suspect but he ran away from them.

After a short foot pursuit, police say officers arrested a man in the skywalk near Graham Avenue and Hargrave Street.

Police say the suspect dropped a sharp-edged weapon to the ground before he was handcuffed and a second sharp weapon, believed to have been discarded by the suspect, was recovered in a nearby stairwell. Both weapons were seized as evidence.

Police learned that the two men knew each other and were together when the suspect produced a weapon and proceeded to stab the victim in the upper body unprovoked.

The suspect stole $20 from the man and ran away before alerting officers of the injured man, police say.

A 37-year-old man has been arrested and has been charged with robbery, two counts of possession of a weapon and failure to comply with a probation order. He was detained in custody.