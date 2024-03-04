Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary glass-blower turns up the heat on Netflix show

By Joelle Tomlinson Global News
Posted March 4, 2024 7:42 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary glass-blower to compete on Netflix’s Blown Away'
Calgary glass-blower to compete on Netflix’s Blown Away
WATCH: Ten master artists are turning up the heat in a show that has them competing for a $100,000 prize package. Among them is Calgarian glass-blower Hayden MacCrae, poised to change the perception of the art. Joelle Tomlinson reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calgary glass-blower Hayden Macrae is gearing up to watch his skills be showcased on the global stage.

“Fiery, hot, molten, sweat, heat, exhaustion and people pouring their hearts into the pieces they’re making,” Macrae said. “That’s glass-blowing in a nutshell.”

The co-owner of Fascapple Glass, a glass-blowing studio in Calgary, is no stranger to intense heat, having forged a name in the city’s art scene. However, he is taking on a new role as a competitor on Netflix’s show Blown Away.

“I wanted to spread my wings,” said Macrae, who opened his studio in the midst of a global pandemic in 2020. “Every time a season comes out, it gives us huge business. It’s the best marketing any glass-blowing studio could ask for.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Ten contestants will vie for a $100,000 grand prize package, as viewers worldwide tune in for the action. Each episode presents a uniquely different challenge for the artisans, pushing them to forge pieces under tight deadlines.

Story continues below advertisement

The artist can’t reveal any spoilers for the fourth season, but says there are stories behind each competitor that will draw viewers in. As a former addict, he says that glass-blowing has been an integral part of his recovery.

Trending Now

“There’s a lot of adrenaline in this trade,” Macrae said. “If you make a misstep, you are going to feel it. I commend every artist, every competitor on this season.”

For Macrae and his team in Calgary, this season of Blown Away is a chance to shine a light on the glass-blowing craft. It also creates an exponential increase in interest and economic boost to the local studio. Fascapple Glass offers glass-blowing workshops catering to all levels of experience.

“Calgary’s got a huge, vibrant history in glass that isn’t really talked about,” Macrae said.

The fourth season of Blown Away is available for streaming on Netflix Friday.

More on Calgary
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices