Calgary glass-blower turns up the heat on Netflix show

Calgary glass-blower Hayden Macrae is gearing up to watch his skills be showcased on the global stage.

“Fiery, hot, molten, sweat, heat, exhaustion and people pouring their hearts into the pieces they’re making,” Macrae said. “That’s glass-blowing in a nutshell.”

The co-owner of Fascapple Glass, a glass-blowing studio in Calgary, is no stranger to intense heat, having forged a name in the city’s art scene. However, he is taking on a new role as a competitor on Netflix’s show Blown Away.

“I wanted to spread my wings,” said Macrae, who opened his studio in the midst of a global pandemic in 2020. “Every time a season comes out, it gives us huge business. It’s the best marketing any glass-blowing studio could ask for.”

Ten contestants will vie for a $100,000 grand prize package, as viewers worldwide tune in for the action. Each episode presents a uniquely different challenge for the artisans, pushing them to forge pieces under tight deadlines.

The artist can’t reveal any spoilers for the fourth season, but says there are stories behind each competitor that will draw viewers in. As a former addict, he says that glass-blowing has been an integral part of his recovery.

“There’s a lot of adrenaline in this trade,” Macrae said. “If you make a misstep, you are going to feel it. I commend every artist, every competitor on this season.”

For Macrae and his team in Calgary, this season of Blown Away is a chance to shine a light on the glass-blowing craft. It also creates an exponential increase in interest and economic boost to the local studio. Fascapple Glass offers glass-blowing workshops catering to all levels of experience.

“Calgary’s got a huge, vibrant history in glass that isn’t really talked about,” Macrae said.

The fourth season of Blown Away is available for streaming on Netflix Friday.