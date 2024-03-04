B.C. records first case of measles since 2019, vaccinations urged

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. has reported its first case of measles of 2024 and health officials are urging everyone to get vaccinated against the virus.

The last time B.C. recorded a case was in 2019.

At least nine cases of measles have been reported in Canada in 2024 outside of B.C. as of Feb. 29. Most of these cases were in people who were not immunized or not fully immunized, and who travelled to countries where measles is spreading, the B.C. government reported. There were 12 cases reported in 2023.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported a 79 per cent increase in global measles cases in 2023, compared with 2022.

The measles vaccine is given in two doses in B.C. — the first one on a child’s first birthday and the second around the time of starting school.

Health officials are also warning about spring break travel and urge everyone to make sure vaccinations are up to date before travelling.

Vaccine appointments can be booked through local public health units, community health centres or nursing stations.

Measles is highly contagious and can spread through the air.

Health officials said people can pass it to others before they even show any symptoms and the virus can stay suspended in the air for several hours.

It can spread quickly in school settings and following a single case of measles in a school, children who are not immunized or not fully immunized are offered a vaccine or excluded from school, according to direction from B.C. health officials.

