Man in his 60s dead after a crash in Halton Region

The Ontario Provincial Police say they are investigating a fatal collision in Halton Region on Sunday.
Police said the collision happened on Highway 7 between Fourth Line and Fifth Line, just outside of Acton, Ont. in Halton Hill.s
OPP told Global News a man in his 60s died in the collision.
It is unclear how the collision happened or if there were any other injuries.
Anyone with information or video is asked to contact police.
