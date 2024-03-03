Regina mother devastated by ‘heartless theft’ of specialized bike for son with special needs

A mother in Regina says she is devastated after her son’s specialized bike was ‘heartlessly’ stolen.
“People in this area go out and work hard for everything that they get, and you go out and spend all your money on your kids and on yourself, for someone to just come and take it all? It’s just very unfortunate,” said Kim Barrington.
Barrington says someone broke into her garage and stole several bikes last week, including her son’s special bike.
She says her son lives with special needs and the bike was built to help him balance better.
The bike was custom-made for him and cost her $800. She says she is a single mum and had saved up to get her son the bike for Christmas.
Barrington is asking people in Regina to keep an eye out for the bike.
