4 displaced after southeast Calgary house fire

Send this page to someone via email

Four residents were displaced after a Sunday morning house fire in southeast Calgary.

According to a news release, the Calgary Fire Department responded to calls at around 8 a.m. about a structure fire at a rural property south of Highway 22X and east of 88th Street Southeast.

When fire crews arrived, they found a single-family acreage with an attached garage engulfed in flames. Firefighters quickly started an aggressive exterior defensive attack and two water tenders were called in to ensure there was enough water.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Four residents left the home prior to the CFD’s arrival, the release said. Three people were transported to hospital due to minor smoke inhalation. One male patient was transported to hospital with serious burns.

The CFD said fire damage was limited to the one structure but the home was completely destroyed. All residents will be displaced as a result of the fire, the release said.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators are working to determine the cause, the CFD said. ATCO and Enmax were dispatched to make sure there were no hazards relating to services.