Fire

4 displaced after southeast Calgary house fire

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted March 3, 2024 4:04 pm
1 min read
A Calgary Fire Department firefighter drives a fire truck in Calgary, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. View image in full screen
A Calgary Fire Department firefighter drives a fire truck in Calgary, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Four residents were injured and displaced after a Sunday morning house fire in southeast Calgary. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Four residents were displaced after a Sunday morning house fire in southeast Calgary.

According to a news release, the Calgary Fire Department responded to calls at around 8 a.m. about a structure fire at a rural property south of Highway 22X and east of 88th Street Southeast.

When fire crews arrived, they found a single-family acreage with an attached garage engulfed in flames. Firefighters quickly started an aggressive exterior defensive attack and two water tenders were called in to ensure there was enough water.

Four residents left the home prior to the CFD’s arrival, the release said. Three people were transported to hospital due to minor smoke inhalation. One male patient was transported to hospital with serious burns.

Trending Now

The CFD said fire damage was limited to the one structure but the home was completely destroyed. All residents will be displaced as a result of the fire, the release said.

Investigators are working to determine the cause, the CFD said. ATCO and Enmax were dispatched to make sure there were no hazards relating to services.

