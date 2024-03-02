Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Stuart Skinner saves the day for Edmonton Oilers in Seattle

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted March 2, 2024 7:00 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Edmonton Oilers won their third in a row, hanging on a for a 2-1 road win over the Seattle Kraken Saturday afternoon.

The Oilers didn’t have much spark early but were bailed out by Skinner. He made a save on a wide open Yanni Gourde in the first minute, then denied Jordan Eberle from in tight a few minutes later.

Skinner continued to play well in the second. Leon Draisaitl provided some offence with a one-timer goal off a pass from Connor McDavid with 9:48 to go in the period.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Brett Kulak provided some insurance with 8:02 left in third when his long point shot eluded Philipp Grubauer. Seattle responded quickly with a power play goal. Eeli Tolvanen’s pass went off Darnell Nurse’s glove then off Skinner’s pads before crossing the line.

The Kraken went on another power play with 53 seconds left when Draisaitl was called for holding Jared McCann. Skinner made a pad save on a Tolvanen one-timer, then extended his blocker to deny Eberle at the side of the net.

Story continues below advertisement

Skinner finished with 24 saves. McDavid extended his point streak to ten games.

The Oilers, 36-20-2, will host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m., game at 7 p.m.).

 

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices