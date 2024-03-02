Stuart Skinner saves the day for Edmonton Oilers in Seattle

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers won their third in a row, hanging on a for a 2-1 road win over the Seattle Kraken Saturday afternoon.

The Oilers didn’t have much spark early but were bailed out by Skinner. He made a save on a wide open Yanni Gourde in the first minute, then denied Jordan Eberle from in tight a few minutes later.

Skinner continued to play well in the second. Leon Draisaitl provided some offence with a one-timer goal off a pass from Connor McDavid with 9:48 to go in the period.

Brett Kulak provided some insurance with 8:02 left in third when his long point shot eluded Philipp Grubauer. Seattle responded quickly with a power play goal. Eeli Tolvanen’s pass went off Darnell Nurse’s glove then off Skinner’s pads before crossing the line.

The Kraken went on another power play with 53 seconds left when Draisaitl was called for holding Jared McCann. Skinner made a pad save on a Tolvanen one-timer, then extended his blocker to deny Eberle at the side of the net.

Skinner finished with 24 saves. McDavid extended his point streak to ten games.

The Oilers, 36-20-2, will host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m., game at 7 p.m.).