Yankees play long ball to beat Jays 8-4

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TAMPA, Fla. – The Toronto Blue Jays surrendered six runs in the second inning en route to an 8-4 loss to the New York Yankees in spring training action on Friday in front of 8,788 fans at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

The Jays, who have lost five of seven pre-season games, scored twice in the first inning and added singles in the third and fifth innings.

Story continues below advertisement

The Yankees, who were outhit 10-9, improved to 4-2. They scored twice in the fourth inning to round out their scoring.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Davis Schneider and Daniel Vogelbach hit home runs for the Jays, and Ernie Clement had a triple. The Blue Jays also committed the game’s only two errors.

Everson Pereira, Anthony Rizzo and Juan Soto hit homers for the Yankees.

Gerrit Cole pitched two innings for the Yankees, gave up four hits and three runs with one strikeout to pick up the win.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2024.