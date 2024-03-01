SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Sports

Yankees play long ball to beat Jays 8-4

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 1, 2024 10:42 pm
1 min read
TAMPA, Fla. – The Toronto Blue Jays surrendered six runs in the second inning en route to an 8-4 loss to the New York Yankees in spring training action on Friday in front of 8,788 fans at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

The Jays, who have lost five of seven pre-season games, scored twice in the first inning and added singles in the third and fifth innings.

The Yankees, who were outhit 10-9, improved to 4-2. They scored twice in the fourth inning to round out their scoring.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Davis Schneider and Daniel Vogelbach hit home runs for the Jays, and Ernie Clement had a triple. The Blue Jays also committed the game’s only two errors.

Everson Pereira, Anthony Rizzo and Juan Soto hit homers for the Yankees.

Gerrit Cole pitched two innings for the Yankees, gave up four hits and three runs with one strikeout to pick up the win.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

