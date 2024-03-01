Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Calgary disc golfers carry on through the winter with ‘Putt-a-palooza’

By Gil Tucker Global News
Posted March 1, 2024 2:02 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary disc golfers carry on through the winter with ‘Putt-a-palooza’'
Calgary disc golfers carry on through the winter with ‘Putt-a-palooza’
WATCH: Some fun-loving Calgarians are getting together for a pretty unusual golf tournament this weekend. Gil Tucker was there as they got in a practice round ahead of ‘Putt-a-palooza.'
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Some fun-loving Calgarians are getting together for a pretty unique golf tournament this weekend.

Members of the Calgary Disc Golf Club (CDGC) are holding an indoor event called “Putt-a-palooza.”

It’s along the same lines as mini-golf, with obstacles set up to add to the putting challenges faced by the disc golfers.

Disc golf combines ultimate frisbee and golf, in which players try to get their disc into a basket on each hole and complete the round with as few throws as possible.

“We all vie to be the best putter in Calgary,” disc golfer Nathan McLean said. “It’s just a fun day, not so much a big tournament or anything stressful like that.”

Click to play video: 'Calgary’s newest disc golf park opens in memory of Calgary husband and father'
Calgary’s newest disc golf park opens in memory of Calgary husband and father
Story continues below advertisement

It allows the disc golfers to continue enjoying their sport through the cold months in Calgary.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“When it gets really cold, it’s really hard to get out,” McLean said. “This allows us to practice our skills.”

Members of the CDGC are inviting people who’ve never tried the game to come on out and give it a shot.

“I love coaching, to see them do a sport that anyone can do,” disc golfer Amber Chiasson said. “Kids can do it, people with disabilities can do it, seniors can do it.”

Putt-a-palooza goes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, at the Calgary Horseshoe Club.

“It’s a lot of fun,” disc golfer Robert Jacobs said. “When you get that great throw it’s so rewarding.”

Click to play video: 'New mural tours showcase work of ‘incredible artists in Calgary’'
New mural tours showcase work of ‘incredible artists in Calgary’
Advertisement
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices