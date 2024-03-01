Calgary disc golfers carry on through the winter with ‘Putt-a-palooza’

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Some fun-loving Calgarians are getting together for a pretty unique golf tournament this weekend.

Members of the Calgary Disc Golf Club (CDGC) are holding an indoor event called “Putt-a-palooza.”

It’s along the same lines as mini-golf, with obstacles set up to add to the putting challenges faced by the disc golfers.

Disc golf combines ultimate frisbee and golf, in which players try to get their disc into a basket on each hole and complete the round with as few throws as possible.

“We all vie to be the best putter in Calgary,” disc golfer Nathan McLean said. “It’s just a fun day, not so much a big tournament or anything stressful like that.”

Story continues below advertisement

It allows the disc golfers to continue enjoying their sport through the cold months in Calgary.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“When it gets really cold, it’s really hard to get out,” McLean said. “This allows us to practice our skills.”

Members of the CDGC are inviting people who’ve never tried the game to come on out and give it a shot.

“I love coaching, to see them do a sport that anyone can do,” disc golfer Amber Chiasson said. “Kids can do it, people with disabilities can do it, seniors can do it.”

Putt-a-palooza goes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, at the Calgary Horseshoe Club.

“It’s a lot of fun,” disc golfer Robert Jacobs said. “When you get that great throw it’s so rewarding.”