Global News Weekend July 11 2021 9:00am 04:20 Disc golf soars in popularity during the pandemic A few sports and activities have exploded in popularity since the start of the pandemic. Disc, or frisbee, golf being one of them. Mike Arsenault went to a local disc golf course to learn more. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8019228/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8019228/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?