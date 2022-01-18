Menu

Canada

Disc golf course coming to Guelph’s Eastview Park

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted January 18, 2022 9:59 am
Click to play video: 'Disc golf soars in popularity during the pandemic' Disc golf soars in popularity during the pandemic
A few sports and activities have exploded in popularity since the start of the pandemic. Disc, or frisbee, golf being one of them. Mike Arsenault went to a local disc golf course to learn more – Jul 11, 2021

The City of Guelph says an 18-hole disc golf course is coming to Eastview Park later this year.

In a post on its website, the city said it is working with a contractor to remove 284 trees from the park as part of its Emerald Ash Borer and hazard tree removal plans.

Read more: This Peterborough disc golfer is just 7 years old and he’s already sponsored

“Doing this work ensures the park is safe for hiking trails and disc golf,” the city said.

“We’ll replant a diverse variety of native trees and shrubs at a later date to enhance the space by providing wildlife habitat, food sources and pollinators to the park.”

After the trees are removed, construction of the new disc golf course will begin in the northeast corner of the park near Speedvale Avenue and Watson Parkway.

The first nine holes will be ready to use by the summer, with the full course complete by the fall.

Read more: Disc golf soaring to popularity in Saskatchewan

Disc golf is becoming a popular sport, which combines ultimate frisbee and golf. Players try to get their disc into the basket on each hole and complete the round with as few throws as possible.

Riverside Park is home to the city’s first nine-hole disc golf course. There is also a course at the University of Guelph arboretum.

Click to play video: 'Getting active with a round of disc golf' Getting active with a round of disc golf
Getting active with a round of disc golf – Apr 27, 2021
