Montreal parents won’t give up fight to lower Quebec’s blood alcohol limit

Elizabeth Rivera and Antoine Bittar go by Jacynthe-Fyfe park in Roxboro, almost daily.

Their daughter used to walk through the park on her way to school, and now there’s a bench there dedicated to her memory.

“We seem – I seem OK – but inside of me there’s a part of me that’s missing, a huge part of me that’s missing,” said Rivera.

Jessica Sarli-Rivera was 26 years old when she was killed in in 2017, the passenger in a car driven by a drunk driver.

Soon after the crash, her West Island parents became involved with the local chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving, and have been on a long-fought journey to save more Quebec lives.

In the beginning of February, the couple made a statement during a National Assembly committee hearing, special consultations surrounding a new road safety bill, when they called on the province to impose administrative sanctions on drivers caught with a blood-alcohol level of .05.

Part of their speech was shrouded in controversy, after they had revealed that back in October, they were told that they could make their plea to Quebec Transport Minister Geneviève Guilbault at a fundraising event, if they each made a $100 donation.

“The full day, we were under adrenaline. We were not sure what we were doing, we’re following, answering questions,” said Bittar. “But the next day when we woke up, we said no that’s it – our battle is about .05, it’s not about the 100 dollars.”

The CAQ later apologized and refunded the family.

Quebec’s election agency later announced they would be investigating the donations.

Meanwhile, Liberal MNA Monsef Derraji tabled a motion at the national assembly calling for Quebec to impose penalties at 0.5. But the CAQ voted no.

“We have the science behind us — public health, INSPQ, the coroner, CAA-Quebec,” said Derraji. “I put on the table all the arguments, not just the scientific arguments. And really, I don’t understand why they don’t want to move on.”

Both Derraji and the couple believe the CAQ is voting to appeal to its political base.

Regardless, Derajji says their fight isn’t over. He plans on proposing an amendment to the road safety bill, which he will call Jessica.

And Jessica’s parents say they will also continue the battle, because they say, it’s part of their daughter’s legacy.