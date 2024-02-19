Legault’s CAQ party under investigation over $200 donation by grieving parents

Send this page to someone via email

Eléctions Québec confirmed it is investigating the governing Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) party over a $200 donation made by the parents of a woman killed in a 2017 car crash.

Élections Québec spokesperson Julie St-Arnaud-Drolet said Monday that information made public suggests the donation was given in exchange for something, which is against the law.

“Public information leads us to believe that the two contributions were made in exchange for consideration, thus making these contributions non-compliant,” a statement from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer reads in French.

The issue came to light two weeks ago, during a legislature hearing into a new road safety bill.

Antoine Bittar, who with his partner Élizabeth Rivera have been advocating for tougher drinking and driving laws following the death of their daughter, revealed that they were offered an opportunity to meet with Transport Minister Geneviève Guilbault at an October 2023 fundraising cocktail.

In exchange for $100 each, the maximum annual political donation allowed, the couple says they were each offered two minutes with the minister.

Guilbault confirmed she had meet the pair but denied any knowledge they had paid any money to meet with her and that it was an employee of another member of the legislature who had invited them.

The CAQ, and the members involved, have apologized and said the couple has since accepted a reimbursement of $200.

The refund itself could also be problematic, according to St-Arnaud-Drolet.

“The law stipulates that any contribution that is “non-compliant” must be returned to the Chief Electoral Officer and remitted to the Ministry of Finance,” she said in a statement.

If the CAQ returns the $200 to the Chief Electoral Office, then they must also file it as a party expense.

Under the Election Act, a fine ranging from $5,000 to $20,000 could be issued for the “person who, by threat or coercion or by a promise of compensation, quid pro quo or reimbursement, induces an elector to make a contribution,” St-Arnaud-Drolet said.

— with files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise and The Canadian Press