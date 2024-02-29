Menu

Crime

Alberta woman arrested after RCMP say someone was asked to kill a person

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted February 29, 2024 4:21 pm
1 min read
A parked RCMP cruiser during winter. View image in full screen
File photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News
A Carstairs, Alta., woman has been charged under the Criminal Code after RCMP said an allegation was received that a person was asked by a woman to kill another person.

Didsbury RCMP started their “extensive” investigation into the allegation on Feb. 12.

On Feb. 28, RCMP arrested Audra Symbalisty, 59, of Carstairs, and charged her with two counts of counselling to commit the indictable offence of murder which was not committed, a offence listed in section 464(a) of the Criminal Code.

According to that part of the Code, “every one who counsels another person to commit an indictable offence is, if the offence is not committed, guilty of an indictable offence and liable to the same punishment to which a person who attempts to commit that offence is liable.”

Trending Now

RCMP said Symbalisty took part in a judicial interim release hearing and was remanded into custody, to appear in an Okotoks court on March 1.

Carstairs is located 65 km north of Calgary.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

