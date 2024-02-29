Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Regina police initiate mandatory alcohol screening for month of March

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted February 29, 2024 3:53 pm
1 min read
LPS and M.A.D.D. joining forces for annual Christmas Check Stop Campaign. View image in full screen
A new initiative will require drivers to take a roadside mandatory alcohol screening test when they are pulled over in Regina throughout the month of March. Jaclyn Kucey, Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Making roads safer in the city is the goal for the Regina Police Service (RPS) traffic safety unit and SGI.

To do so, a new initiative has been launched for the month of March where drivers will be required to take a roadside mandatory alcohol screening test when they are pulled over.

“Beginning March 1, officers in the RPS Traffic Safety Unit will require drivers to take a roadside Mandatory Alcohol Screening test when they are pulled over,” a release read. “The traffic stops could be due to a driving infraction like a rolling stop, speeding or even simply ensuring the driver has a license. These stops will include the roadside alcohol screening test.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The RPS stated the federal law that gives police this right took effect in 2018, but many drivers officers encounter aren’t aware they are required to comply with a demand for the quick breath test, and they potentially face serious penalties for refusal.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The RPS said drivers who are sober and pass the roadside test will be rewarded with a smile and a gift certificate for a coffee, on behalf of SGI and the RPS.

Global News will bring you more on this initiative.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices