Regina police initiate mandatory alcohol screening for month of March

Making roads safer in the city is the goal for the Regina Police Service (RPS) traffic safety unit and SGI.

To do so, a new initiative has been launched for the month of March where drivers will be required to take a roadside mandatory alcohol screening test when they are pulled over.

“Beginning March 1, officers in the RPS Traffic Safety Unit will require drivers to take a roadside Mandatory Alcohol Screening test when they are pulled over,” a release read. “The traffic stops could be due to a driving infraction like a rolling stop, speeding or even simply ensuring the driver has a license. These stops will include the roadside alcohol screening test.”

The RPS stated the federal law that gives police this right took effect in 2018, but many drivers officers encounter aren’t aware they are required to comply with a demand for the quick breath test, and they potentially face serious penalties for refusal.

The RPS said drivers who are sober and pass the roadside test will be rewarded with a smile and a gift certificate for a coffee, on behalf of SGI and the RPS.

