Canada

More than $51M invested in water, wastewater infrastructure improvements across Sask.

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted February 29, 2024 3:45 pm
2 min read
The federal and provincial governments have announced more than $51 million in spending on water and wastewater infrastructure improvements across Saskatchewan. View image in full screen
The federal and provincial governments have announced more than $51 million in spending on water and wastewater infrastructure improvements across Saskatchewan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
A joint investment between the provincial and federal governments will fund more than $51 million for 34 projects in various communities in Saskatchewan for public infrastructure upgrades.

The Village of Craven is one of the communities that will receive funding for its water treatment facility, where two new water supply wells will be installed and two filters will be integrated into the existing facility.

“This grant will play a pivotal role in enhancing our infrastructure in an affordable manner for our residents and ensuring that we are compliant with the Water Security Agency’s quality standard on a go-forward basis,” Craven Mayor Dayna Anderson stated in a release.

“Providing the residents of Craven with amenities is something that our council and staff strive to achieve, and utilizing this grant responsibly will enhance the well-being of our residents.”

The announcement was delivered by Dan Vandal, federal minister responsible for PrairieCan, and Saskatchewan Minister of Government Relations Don McMorris.

These projects will ensure the continued availability of a safe and reliable drinking water supply and the effective treatment of wastewater, the release read.

“The value of these projects is so much more than dollars: it’s setting communities on a course for continued growth and renewal,” McMorris stated. “As we move into spring construction season, this new and improved infrastructure will produce immediate and long-term benefits and build excitement within our communities as they continue to grow and protect the quality of life of their residents for generations to come.”

Vandal said water investments are essential for “healthy and sustainable communities.”

“By improving access to essential services and amenities, we are enhancing the quality of housing and enabling communities to meet the critical infrastructure demands associated with growth,” he stated. “We will continue to work with partners to invest in projects that foster a better tomorrow for all Saskatchewanians.”

More than 114 infrastructure projects under the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream have been announced in Saskatchewan, with a total federal contribution of more than $106.1 million and a total provincial contribution of nearly $97.5 million.

