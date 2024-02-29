Menu

Traffic

4 critically injured in crash on Highway 33 in Kelowna, B.C.

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted February 29, 2024 3:17 pm
1 min read
At around 10:05 p.m., two vehicles collided on the west side of Garner Road on Highway 33, RCMP said.   . View image in full screen
At around 10:05 p.m., two vehicles collided on the west side of Garner Road on Highway 33, RCMP said.   . Global News
Four people are in critical condition after a head-on crash on Highway 33, RCMP say.

At around 10:05 p.m., two vehicles collided on the west side of Garner Road on Highway 33, RCMP said.

All four occupants were taken to Kelowna General Hospital and highway was closed until early Thursday morning. The matter is still being investigated.

Trending Now

Police are seeking additional witnesses and any dashcam video of the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

The vehicles involved were a silver Toyota sedan that was travelling eastbound and a black Dodge sedan that was travelling westbound on Highway 33.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or the driving behaviour of either vehicle prior to the collision and has not yet spoken with police is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file 2024-10614.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

