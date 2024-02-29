Menu

Crime

Toronto police investigating after suspect reportedly shot woman in the face with pellet gun

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 29, 2024 10:51 am
1 min read
An image of the suspect released by police. View image in full screen
An image of the suspect released by police. Handout / Toronto Police
Toronto police are looking for a suspect after a 76-year-old woman was shot in the face several times with a pellet gun in an east-end neighbourhood.

Police say the woman was walking in the area of Hupfield Trail and McLevin Avenue just before noon on Wednesday when the suspect approached her from behind.

They say the suspect passed the woman and then shot her several times in the face with a pellet gun.

Trending Now

Police say the suspect then fled the area.

They say the woman suffered non-life threatening injuries to both her hands and face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

