Some schools closed amid wind, rainstorm in Halifax, thousands without power

Some schools were closed due to power outages and the Halifax Transit ferries briefly suspended service during a wind and rainstorm Thursday.

Wind and rain warnings are in effect for most of the province, with up to 20 millimetres of rain and wind gusts of up to 100 km/h expected.

The Halifax Regional Centre for Education said due to power outages, Springvale Elementary, Beaver Bank-Monarch Drive Elementary, Beaver Bank-Kinsac Elementary, Harold T. Barrett Junior High, and Waverley Memorial Elementary were closed Thursday.

Due to power outages, Springvale Ele, Beaver Bank Monarch Drive Ele, Beaver Bank Kinsac Ele, Harold T Barrett JH and Waverley Memorial Ele are closed today, Thurs., Feb. 29. Families have been notified. pic.twitter.com/uGCpkYh5og — Halifax Regional Centre for Education (@HRCE_NS) February 29, 2024

Due to power outages and late-day restoration estimates, the following schools are closed today, Thurs., Feb. 29, 2024: Alderney Drive Elementary, Bell Park Academy, Gaetz Brook Junior High, Hawthorn Elementary, Musquodoboit Rural High and Musquodoboit Valley Education Centre. pic.twitter.com/GdbJtYKrlc — Halifax Regional Centre for Education (@HRCE_NS) February 29, 2024

About 35,000 Nova Scotia Powers were without power Thursday morning, according to the utility’s outage map.

The storm also forced the suspension of early morning Halifax Transit ferry crossings, though service resumed at 8:15 a.m.

Environment Canada said the wind was expected to taper Thursday morning for mainland Nova Scotia, and in the afternoon for Cape Breton. The rain is also expected to change to snow from west to east.