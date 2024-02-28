$11K in drugs plus cash, weapons seized at home near the Junction: Guelph police

Thousands of dollars in drugs were seized by the Guelph Police Service Tuesday morning.
Police say an investigation by the break enter auto theft unit led officers to a home in the area of Inkerman Street and Hearn Avenue.
Once they executed the search warrant, they found about $11,000 in fentanyl and MDMA inside the home. There was also a pair of replica firearms, a butterfly-style knife, drug paraphernalia and more than $1,400 in cash, police say.
Police also recovered a number of power tools believed to be stolen.
Four people, all from Guelph, are facing charges: three men ranging in age from 28 to 52 and a 41-year-old woman. One of the men is also being charged with breaching several court orders.
The 52-year-old man and the woman will have a court date on April 9. The other two men were held for bail hearings.
