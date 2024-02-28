$11K in drugs plus cash, weapons seized at home near the Junction: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

Thousands of dollars in drugs were seized by the Guelph Police Service Tuesday morning.

Police say an investigation by the break enter auto theft unit led officers to a home in the area of Inkerman Street and Hearn Avenue.

Once they executed the search warrant, they found about $11,000 in fentanyl and MDMA inside the home. There was also a pair of replica firearms, a butterfly-style knife, drug paraphernalia and more than $1,400 in cash, police say.

Police also recovered a number of power tools believed to be stolen.

Four people, all from Guelph, are facing charges: three men ranging in age from 28 to 52 and a 41-year-old woman. One of the men is also being charged with breaching several court orders.

The 52-year-old man and the woman will have a court date on April 9. The other two men were held for bail hearings.