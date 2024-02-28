Avalanche concerns close portion of Trans-Canada Highway in B.C. Interior

Send this page to someone via email

A lengthy section of the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Interior is closed for avalanche concerns.

Due to a high avalanche hazard, the closure is from Revelstoke to Golden, a distance of 141.4 kilometres.

View image in full screen A map showing the closure of the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C., between Revelstoke and Golden, on Feb. 28, 2024. DriveBC

According to DriveBC, detours are not available, and the next estimated time of reopening is Thursday, Feb. 29, at noon.

On Tuesday night, a snowy cold front hit a large swath of B.C., with regions seeing varying amounts of snow.

Along the South Coast, 5 cm was recorded in Surrey, with Whistler seeing 29 cm. Heading inland, one Revelstoke resident said the city woke up to 20 cm of new snow on Wednesday morning, with Revelstoke Mountain Resort reporting 35 cm of new snow.

Currently, Environment Canada has published a winter storm warning for the area and a large portion of the Rocky Mountains.

“A frontal system moving across the region today is giving heavy snow to the area,” said the national weather agency.

“Over 20 cm of snow near Revelstoke and up to 15 cm has been reported near Blue River since yesterday evening. The snow is expected to change to rain late this afternoon or early this evening over West Columbia.

“Snow will continue over North Columbia and Kinbasket (regions) tonight, except possibly mixed with rain this evening.”

⚠️HEADS UP – #BCHwy3 – the highway will be closed in both directions from West Avalanche Gate to East Avalanche Gate from 1:00pm until 4:00pm today. Detours are available. Click the link for more details.

ℹ️https://t.co/vQAXQH3WsV pic.twitter.com/5Ts2Tihd7s — DriveBC (@DriveBC) February 28, 2024

Environment Canada says motorists should consider postponing travel until conditions improve.

In related news, the Kicking Horse Pass section of Highway 1, which is east of Golden, will undergo an avalanche control closure on Thursday, starting at noon PST.

For the latest highway conditions throughout the province, visit DriveBC.