National

Canada

2 people in critical condition after crash on Don Valley Parkway

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 28, 2024 1:13 pm
1 min read
The scene of the crash on the Don Valley Parkway near York Mills Road.
Two people are in life-threatening condition after a crash that has shut down part of the southbound Don Valley Parkway.

Toronto police said there were reports that a car hit a wall on the parkway approaching York Mills Road, which is just south of Highway 401.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at 12:10 p.m. Wednesday.

The driver was rushed to hospital and the passenger was extricated by Toronto firefighters, police said.

Paramedics told Global News they transported one male and one female to a trauma centre in critical, life-threatening condition.

The southbound DVP has been closed from Highway 401 to York Mills Road as officers conduct a reconstruction of the crash due to the extent of injuries.

There’s no access to the southbound DVP from Highway 401 and drivers on southbound Highway 404 must exit onto the east or west 401.

